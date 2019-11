New music from Grimes is coming in early 2020! Miss_Anthropocene comes out February 21st and on Instagram she said it’s a concept album “about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change…” and that each song “would be a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a pop star Demonology.” Give a listen to “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth”…

