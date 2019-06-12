He’s been funky since he’s knee-high. Before his recent headlining show at the Iroquois Amphitheater, saxophone-slinging, multi-instrumentalist, DJ, and producer GRiZ dropped by the WFPK studio to chat with host John Timmons. The conversation ranged from his history as basement DJ, driving 400 miles for a $50 gig, to selling out shows and festivals. How he hooked up with legends Snoop Dogg, Bootsy Collins, and Wiz Khalifa for his latest album Ride Waves is pretty amazing. It’s astronomical, baby!

Check out the interview: