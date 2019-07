Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals will drop a solo album in September called Pang! Rhys says the title track is “a Welsh language song with an English title. It started life as a folk reel and soon expanded into a ‘list’ song, listing various reasons for pangs; hunger, regret, twitter, pain, bad design etc.” Give a listen to “Pang!”…

