Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys gave Kyle Meredith a call to discuss his latest solo record, Pang, and how it got its start with Damon Albarn’s Africa Express. It’s an album sang entirely in Welsh, with flares of African rhythms and American expressions making it a worldly album in a time of walls, a theme which also finds its way into the lyrics. And it’s with all of that in mind that Gruff and Kyle tie the bigger picture topics back to the SFA LP, Guerrilla, which hit its 20th anniversary this year.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.