In February we got the double album Zeppelin Over China, then they dropped Warp and Woof in April. That would be more than enough for most bands, but not Guided By Voices! October 25th they will share their 29th album called Sweating the Plague, which according to the band, was “constructed as a classic 12 song album experience, made to be played loud.” So feel free to loudly play their latest track, “Heavy Like the World”…

