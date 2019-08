Duff McKagan gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss his solo album, Tenderness, and its heavy themes from homelessness to activism and history repeating itself. McKagan also tells us about how Shooter Jennings helped bring the sound together, taking inspiration from Greg Dulli and Mark Lanegan, and how all of this may influence the next Guns n’ Roses album.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.