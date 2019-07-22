You may not recognize the name Labi Siffre, but his songs have been covered by the likes of Olivia Newton-John and Rod Stewart, as well as sampled by Eminem, Kanye West and Jay-Z. Siffre released this song about homophobia and racism as an openly gay man in 1972 London, and as Guster‘s Ryan Miller says, “I’m a sucker for simple, powerfully delivered, delicate undiscovered 70’s jams. What I DIDN’T anticipate was how much this quiet protest song would crawl into my skin. Labi, raised as a Catholic but outspoken as both an atheist and as a gay man, manages to convey the struggle of identity and romance and longing in a few short bars.” Listen to their beautiful take on “Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying”…

While you’re at it, check out Labi Siffre’s version, too!



Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream