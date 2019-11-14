December 13th Warren Haynes Presents: The Benefit Concert Volume 16 will be released. It’s a live album and film recorded at the 2014 edition of the Christmas Jam, an annual event that raises funds for the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. One of that night’s most dynamic performances came from the supergroup Hard Working Americans, which features Todd Snider, the late Neal Casal, Jesse Aycock, Chad Staehly, and Widespread Panic’s Dave Schools and Duane Trucks. Check out their boisterous cover of Hayes Carll‘s “Stomp and Holler”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream