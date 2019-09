Prior to his death in 1994, Harry Nilsson had been working on a new album that will finally see the light of day November 22nd! Losst and Founnd will have nine Nilsson originals, as well as covers by Jimmy Webb and Yoko Ono. Produced by Mark Hudson and featuring contributions from Jim Keltner, Van Dyke Parks, and Nilsson’s son, Kiefo, check out the title track…

