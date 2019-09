Hatchie’s Harriette Pilbeam gives Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss her debut LP, Keepsake. We also hear about her obsession with Love Island, adding mystery into songs like “Unwanted Guest” and the obscured artwork of the album, writing as an exercise and the desire to compose for other artists, the challenge to bring some of these songs to the live stage, and where her other band, Babaganouj, fits into her new success..

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!