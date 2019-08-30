Hathor’s Fire is born from the combined might of classically trained guitarist Tristen Brooke and 11-string oud player Romana Bereneth. Together they meld world music with rock ‘n’ roll to create a unique blend of dynamic, constantly morphing sounds. Check out their full Live Lunch set below, and then be sure to catch them this Sunday at WorldFest!
Live Lunch
August 30, 2019
Tyler is the Visual Media Producer for WFPK and all of Louisville Public Media.
