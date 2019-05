This year will mark the 25th anniversary of Heather Nova‘s breakout album, Oyster. Now June 28th will bring the release of a new album called Pearl, which chronicles the demise of her 20-year marriage and the wreckage it left behind. Check out her new video for the heartbreaking tune “The Wounds We Bled”… (Mild Language)

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream