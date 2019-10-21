J. Hoard is from Columbus, OH originally but spent a good deal of his childhood in Lexington and Louisville, KY. J. is now based in Brooklyn, NY. and has toured with the likes of Meshell Ndegaocello, Kimbra, The Stepkids and many more. J. also shared a co-writing credit on Chance The Rapper‘s song “No Problem” and won a Grammy! J.’s new EP will be released this Friday! (Oct. 25th, 2019). Check out this song “Up & Down”: