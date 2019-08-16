Hiss Golden Messenger have shared another cut from the forthcoming Terms of Surrender album, which comes out September 20th! Frontman M.C. Taylor was inspired to write the song for his own daughter’s fifth birthday, telling Rolling Stone, “It’s mostly a love letter to her, part apology, part plea for forgiveness, and part recounting of the day she was born, when all the roads boiled over with rainwater and thunder and lightning filled the air.” Give a listen to the lovely “Happy Birthday, Baby”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream