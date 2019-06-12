September 20th Hiss Golden Messenger will release a new album called Terms of Surrender (and will make a stop at Zanzabar November 8th!) If there’s a teacher in your life, this new song and video will be a much-needed pat on the back. It was filmed at the North Carolina Association Of Educators’ Day Of Action demonstration in May, when students, teachers and staff statewide walked out in protest of continued funding cuts to public education by state lawmakers. Many of the protesters are featured in the video! Check out “I Need a Teacher”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream