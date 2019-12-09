Listen for special holiday programs from American Routes, Sound Opinions, your favorite WFPK hosts and more! And tune in New Year’s Eve for a broadcast from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall with Houndmouth, Bendigo Fletcher and Curio Key Club! Full details below!

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18

–THE HOLIDAY SOUNDS OF JOSH ROUSE (6-7 PM)

Singer songwriter Josh Rouse has released a beautiful album of Christmas originals (our Album of the Month) and he’ll perform a set live from Zanzabar for a WFPK Members Only event!

THURSDAY, DEC. 19

–SOUND OPINIONS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR (10-11 pm)

Jim and Greg welcome back their favorite bearer of holiday music cheer, collector Andy Cirzan.



FRIDAY, DEC. 20

–FRIDAY RIDE HOME (5-6 pm)

Laura Shine shares her favorite new holiday tunes of 2019!

–A SOUND CLASH CHRISTMAS WITH MATT ANTHONY (7-11 pm)

Matt sprinkles in some holiday music on this edition of the Sound Clash with a special tribute to James Brown in the 11 O’clock hour. The “Godfather of Soul” passed away on Christmas Day in 2006.

SATURDAY, DEC. 21

–WINTERLUDE: SOLSTICE, XMAS, HANUKKAH & KWANZA (6-8 am)

American Routes serves up classic songs to celebrate all the winter holidays plus a visit to South Louisiana’s Christmas Eve bonfires lighting the way for Papa Noel along the Mississippi River.

–CHRISTMAS MIX W/Mark Murdock (9 am – noon)

Tune in for fun, upbeat holiday related songs from all genres including indie-rock, country, punk rock, R&B and your favorite holiday classics

–CHRISTMAS MIX W/Otis Junior (Noon-4 pm)

— RELICS CHRISTMAS W/Duke Meyer (4-7 pm)

Holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

–WORLD FORCE REGGAE CHRISTMAS (7-9 pm)

–BLUES PARTY CHRISTMAS (9 pm-12 am)

Sheryl Rouse hosts holiday blues you can use from BB King to Charles Brown!

SUNDAY, DEC. 22

–A VERY JAZZY CHRISTMAS (8 am-3 pm)

Join WFPK jazz hosts Danny O’Bryan, John LaBarbera, Dick Sisto and Matt Anthony for holiday jazz greats old, new and in-between!

— ROOTS & BOOTS HILLBILLY HOLIDAY WITH Michael Young (3 – 6 pm)

Listen for Christmas songs from contemporary Americana artists, stars from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.

— BLUEGRASS EVOLUTION CHRISTMAS W/ Aaron Bibelhauser (6-9 pm)

Aaron hosts A Bluegrass Christmas Special!

–BEST OF BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS W/Bob Mitchell (9-11 pm)

TUESDAY, DEC. 24

–JAZZ PIANO CHRISTMAS (6-7 am)

Join the Kennedy Center and NPR Music for this annual holiday tradition highlighting jazz pianists and their favorite seasonal music. This year…waiting for lineup

–A SWINGING HOLIDAY JAZZ PARTY (7-8 am)

Wynton Marsalis hosts an hour of holiday jazz favorites by Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Gregory Porter, René Marie, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

–AUSTIN MUSIC UNLIMITED: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (8- 9 am)

Rare, exclusive and fun seasonal music from deep in the heart of you-know-where…with Willie Nelson, Kelly Willis, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Asleep at the Wheel and more!

–A CHRISTMAS GIFT FOR YOU (9 -10 am)

The inside story behind this 1963 album featuring performances by The Ronettes, The Crystals, Darlene Love and Bob B. Soxx and the Blue Jeans that raised the bar for pop/rock arrangements of classic holiday songs.

— NOT YOUR GRANDFATHER’S HANUKKAH HOUR (10 – 11 am)

Jazz, Hip Hop, Folk, Rock and Reggae all to celebrate the Feast of Lights. Your host is David Lipp, Cantor at Congregation Adath Jeshurun in the Highlands.

–THE HOLIDAY SOUNDS OF JOSH ROUSE (11 am- noon)

—-WINTERLUDE: SOLSTICE, XMAS, HANUKKAH & KWANZA (noon-2 pm)

–ALL SONGS CONSIDERED FOR THE HOLIDAYS (2-3 pm)

This year, All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton decide to get away from it all with a holiday cruise to Bermuda. Along the way they meet a few special guests aboard the ship, including John Legend, Aloe Blacc, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, William Shatner, Lucius, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees and Rodney Crowell, who all try to share their own good cheer

–ROOTS ‘N’ BOOTS HILLBILLY HOLIDAY W/ Michael Young (3-6 pm)

Listen for Christmas songs from contemporary Americana artists, stars from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.

–KYLE MEREDITH WITH… (6-7 PM)

Kyle celebrates anniversaries of some classic Christmas albums!

–FIRESIDE CHRISTMAS ON AFTER DARK (7-10 pm)

Host Otis Junior shares cozy Christmas favorites to keep your holiday spirit burning bright!

–A ROADHOUSE CHRISTMAS (10-11 pm)

Woodrow on the Radio spins the Christmas platters that matter!

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25

— “CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED (6-10 am)

Listen for Michael Young’s crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!

–RELICS CHRISTMAS (10 am-1 pm)

Duke Meyer spins holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

–THE BIG TINY DESK HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1-2 pm)

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music’s Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

–A ROADHOUSE CHRISTMAS (2-3 pm)

–VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS PARTY W/ LAURA SHINE (3-6 pm)

Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!

–KYLE MEREDITH WITH… (6-7 PM)

Kyle celebrates anniversaries of some classic Christmas albums (Pt. 2)!

–WFPK WATERFRONT WEDNESDAY REVISITED with John Timmons (7-10 pm)

Need to cleanse your holiday palate? We’ll warm you up with some live music recorded at this summer’s WFPK Waterfront Wednesday!

–SIR MICROCOSM (10-11 pm)

SUNDAY, DEC. 29

–THE INNER EAR (11am-noon)

Dick Sisto reveals his top jazz albums of 2019!

–ROOTS AND BOOTS YEAR END SPECIAL (3 pm-6 pm)

Michael Young shares his top Americana albums of 2019!

TUESDAY, DEC. 31

–LIVE NYE BROADCAST (8:30 pm–12:30 am)

Join us at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall with Houndmouth and special guests Bendigo Fletcher and Curio Key Club. You can attend this event. More info here.

WEDNESDAY, JAN 1

–RELICS FIRSTS FOR THE NEW YEAR with Duke Meyer (6 – 9 am)

Duke hosts a show filled with number one hits, first albums and one hit wonders!

–BLUES OLD AND NEW (9 – 11 AM)

American Routes traces the musical DNA and psychic aura of the blues from its Delta roots to Chicago’s electric pioneers, across a patchwork of regional styles and modern day innovators. Featuring The Black Keys, Robert Finley and Luke Winslow-King

–SOUND OPINIONS BEST OF 2019 (11 am-Noon)

2019 was full of highly anticipated releases and unexpected gems from relatively unknown artists. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot reveal their lists of the Best Albums of 2019.

–WFPK WATERFRONT WEDNESDAY REVISITED with John Timmons (Noon – 3 pm)

Need to cleanse your holiday palate? We’ll warm you up with some live music recorded at this summer’s WFPK Waterfront Wednesday!

–NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS W/ Stacy Owen (3-6 pm)

Favorite songs that inspire a new beginning. Listen for Van Morrison, ABBA, The Zombies and more!





