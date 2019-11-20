Hoobastank’s Dan Estrin speaks with Kyle Meredith about the 15th anniversary of the band’s sophomore LP, The Reason. Estrin takes us behind the scenes of what it was like to write the chart-topping album while still touring their debut record and then having it all come to a halt after suffering a head injury from a motorbike accident right before the tour was suppose to start. We hear about the lasting impact of the song “The Reason,” which was even prominently featured in the Friends finale, and the previously unreleased bonus tracks that are included on new deluxe edition. What’s not included? Estrin says the band recorded a cover of Rod Stewart’s “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” but haven’t decided to let that one out of the vault just yet.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.