Brace yourselves: Hootie & the Blowfish‘s iconic album, Cracked Rear View, turns 25 this month! To celebrate, May 31st the boys will drop Cracked Rear View: 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, which will be available as a three-CD/DVD set and a two-CD collection. Digital and streaming versions are also being released. The three-CD/DVD version features a remastered version of Cracked Rear View, plus rare and unreleased studio and live recordings, and all their videos from the album! Check out a previously unreleased 1991 version of their hit, “Let Her Cry”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream