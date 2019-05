May 31st will bring a 25th anniversary deluxe reissue of Hootie & The Blowfish‘s mega-hit album, Cracked Rear View. In addition to a remastered original album, the set also comes with B-sides, outtakes and previously unreleased material, as well as live cuts– like this take on the Stephen Stills classic, “Love the One You’re With”…

