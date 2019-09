Hootie & The Blowfish will release their reunion album, Imperfect Circle, November 1st! Darius Rucker and company wrote 12 of the 13 tracks, with contributions from Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton as well, with Sheryl Crow and Lucie Silvas providing vocal assistance. Check out their new song, “Miss California”…

