Howard Jones gives Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss Transform, the second record in a planned 4-part series that focuses on where we are as a society and how we safely come out of the other side. We hear about technology, both in the sense of how it helps and hurts us, as well as his love of it to progress his own music. After that, it’s the Big Round Numbers game where we look back to 89’s Cross That Line, 94’s Working in the Backroom, and 09’s Ordinary Heroes, which is a perfect lead into what he’s planning for the upcoming tour.

