There may be no Louisville band getting more buzz and attention right now than GRLwood, and that may be because Louisville’s never had a band like GRLwood. Infusing a DIY punk ethos with an unapologetically queer identity, GRLwood has carved out a unique space in the music world that’s garnered the attention of Rolling Stone, Billboard, NPR, Kerrang, and even the Insane Clown Posse.

Much has already been written about GRLwood, and much more will be written in the decades to come, but the best way to familiarize yourself with their scream pop stylings is to see it for yourself. Check out their WFPK Tiny House Session below to hear two songs from their new album “I Sold My Soul To The Devil When I Was 12” as well as an unreleased exclusive track, and be warned–explicit lyrics ahead!

If you like what you hear, be sure to attend GRLwood’s album release party at Headliners Music Hall, this Friday, August 16th, with special guests Hazel Fire, Mike Bandanna, Belushi Speed Ball, and Wombo!