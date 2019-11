This month an all-star tribute to jazz and blues great Mose Allison will arrive. If You’re Going to the City drops November 29th and features an impressive roster of participants like Elvis Costello, Chrissie Hynde, Frank Black, Taj Mahal and Bonnie Raitt— just to name a few. But it’s Iggy Pop who gets the title track…

