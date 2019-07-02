Imani Coppola has shared a raucous new video for her latest single! A punk-influenced riff underscores lyrics that do battle with the demons inside her head, inspired by sessions with her own therapist. Coppola says “I began to withhold information to spare myself the scrutiny of analysis and in some cases the shame of repeating the same mistakes over and over and having to report to her about it every week.” Watch “Lying To My Therapist”…

