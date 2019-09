Singer and multi-instrumentalist Imani Coppola will release a new album called The Protagonist next month. Of her latest single Coppola says, “I wanted to expose these themes of depression, chemical dependency, self medication, isolation, self harm because all too often these topics are ignored until it’s too late and then you end up with a really f’ing talented dead person.” Give a listen to “Sage”…

