Kyle Meredith jumps on the phone for two interviews with Incubus to talk about the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album, Make Yourself. Brandon Boyd and Ben Kenney discuss the making and importance of the album, the current tour, and the new single they’re about to drop. We also hear about about coming to grips with fame and how they briefly used a band therapist, as well as Ben mentioning that he has a solo record on the way.

Listen to the interview above and check out the videos below!