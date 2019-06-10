“Southern Skies” is the second track from Ipcus Pinecone‘s new EP Memoirs & Metaphors Part One. This is a solo venture created by artist Demi Demaree of the popular Louisville band, Villebillies.

Demi explains:

“This song is a welcome back conversation with ones higher self. Sometimes I find myself caught up in the cycle of everyday struggles and fears that come with this physical existence like most of us do, but every now and again I find a sense of drive and clarity that releases me from that state of being. This alter ego or alter consciousness feels quite alien compared to the normal self. It doesn’t show up often, but when it does, I’ve learned to take from it what I can. If only I could see through those eyes all the time.”