Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss pairing up with Calexico once again on Years To Burn. We hear how their styles influence each other, their history, and what the tour will sound like. Later on, we hear about the deluxe edition Our Endless Numbered Days that Iron & Wine just released, stories behind the demos, and one of the LPs most popular songs, Naked As We Came.

