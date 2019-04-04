Two of Louisville’s finest musicians, Brigid Kaelin & Steve Cooley, have delivered a catchy new tune and video to accompany it. Movies Cost A Dime was inspired by stories of honesty, optimism and innocence during the Great Depression. The song is banjo-led, accordion-accompanied, and the video represents a look back on times “when movies cost a dime, but the radio was free, there were dancing marathons and no one had TV”.

The pair is gearing up for an 11 city tour this month that takes them to Scotland and England. We look forward to a full length album to be released later this summer!