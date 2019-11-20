We’ve been anxiously awaiting new music from Nick Dittmeier, and are happy to report that he’s delivered the goods! Following the release of his last album, 2018’s All Damn Day, he and his band The Sawdusters toured relentlessly through the US and Europe. In the process, Nick somehow found time to write and record new material. The result is his new EP release, Companion, and we’re loving the first single, It’s Gonna Break Your Heart! Check out the solo acoustic performance video as well as the studio version that can be found on the EP. They’ll be celebrating its release with a show on Friday (11/22) at Goodwood Brewhouse & Live Room in Jeffersonville.

Studio Version from the “Companion” EP:



