Let’s start by saying how unbelievably good this Andrew Slater documentary, Echo in the Canyon, looks! It’s all about the hallowed ground of Laurel Canyon in California, where it seemed every musical genius seemed to end up in the 60’s and 70’s at one time or another. Not only does it feature those who were there, like Crosby, Stills and Nash, Jackson Browne and Eric Clapton, but it also has Tom Petty‘s final on-air interview. Plus contemporary artists participate as well, like Jakob Dylan and Jade Castrinos, who cover this classic from The Mamas and the Papas…

Check out the trailer!

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream