“You guys are the first radio station to support Redwood Tree,” is what singer/songwriter Jamie Drake told WFPK’s Mel Fisher when she visited the studio last week in support of her debut album “Everything’s Fine.” We’re happy to support an artist as clearly talented as Jamie Drake, whose three-octave voice range and subtly crafted melodies are bound to get stuck in your head as you listen to her perform “Redwood Tree” and the title track of her album in our studio. Check out these exclusive acoustic performances below!