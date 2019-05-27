If you were of age in the 90’s, you no doubt remember the Soul Asylum video for “Runaway Train”. Unique in that it showed photos of missing children, that 1993 video led to a remarkable 21 of them being found! Now in the age of social media, The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children has recruited Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey and Gallant to do an updated version of the song with the same concept. Watch the video and let’s hope we can bring some of these kids home!

To learn more or help, go to RunawayTrain25.com

