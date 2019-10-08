Jamila Woods calls up Kyle Meredith to discuss Legacy! Legacy! The sophomore record arrives with a unique concept, as each song is named after a hero of hers, artists of all kinds from musicians to writers to painters, and finds refreshing ways to weave their histories into her own story. We get to hear the ideas behind “Basquiat,” “Miles,” and “Muddy,” as well as the concept of Afrofuturism as told through “Octavia” and “Sun Ra”. Woods also tells how guests artists (Saba, Nitty Scott) fit into the narrative.

