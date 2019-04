Jann Arden has taken the tragedy of losing her mother to Alzheimer’s disease and turned into into something positive. Not only is she starring in a critically-acclaimed Canadian TV series loosely based on her life called Jann, for the season finale she has written and recorded a song with Zoie Palmer, who plays her sister on the show! Try not to get choked up as they collaborate on “Mother Mine”…

