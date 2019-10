We were beginning to wonder if we were ever going to get a ballad from Louisville’s all-out sexy garage rocker Jaxon Lee Swain. Well the wait is over! Jaxon delivers a tasty cover version of “Surrender”, a song originally done by Suicide, produced by the late Ric Ocasek in 1988. Timely, and well worth the wait. Enjoy!



