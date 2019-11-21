Jay Som speaks with Meredith about her latest LP, Anak Ko, and how the Joshua Tree desert played a large role in its completion and the allure and magic of the storied area. Melina Duterte also talks about inviting some of her friends into the recording sessions, a first for the multi-instrumentalist, her love of Steely Dan, Alanis Morissette, & Prefab Sprout, having music obsessed parents and the influence that lends, and her double life as a producer for artists like Chastity Belt and Pendent, which Duterte tells us may soon take more of a starring role in her career over her own music.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.