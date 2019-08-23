Today marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Jeff Buckley‘s only studio album, Grace, and the occasion is being marked with several welcome performances! First there’s the video footage of the late singer’s performance at the Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland on February 1994, only months before the release of the album. Also, Columbia/Legacy recordings have released more than 50 rare tracks for streaming and downloading, including the first ever official release of “Sky Blue Skin”, a demo recorded by Buckley at his final studio session in 1996. Check it out below, as well as the Grace title track from the Scottish show…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream