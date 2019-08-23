Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

Dave Lory, former manager of Jeff Buckley, is out with a new book called Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah to Last Goodbye. Lory talks to Kyle Meredith about Buckley’s final days; the would-have-been sophomore LP, Sketches For My Sweetheart The Drunk; Chris Cornell, who was Jeff’s friend and died as Dave was finishing the book; and the extreme shelf life of Buckley’s “Hallelujah” cover, as well as getting Leonard Cohen’s blessing.

Listen to the interview above and then check out a few Buckley classics below.