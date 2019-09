Everyone’s favorite cultural chameleon, Jeff Goldblum, is showing off his musical side once again with a second album called I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This. Due November 1st, it features contributions from the likes of Fiona Apple and the bird and the bee‘s Inara George. But it’s Sharon Van Etten who provides the vocals on the first single, the Irving Berlin classic, “Let’s Face the Music and Dance”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream