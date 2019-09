Jeff Lynne’s ELO will release a new album called From Out of Nowhere November 1st. It’s their first album in four years and in a press release it says Lynne “plays nearly every note of the music on guitars, bass, piano, drums, keyboards and vibes, as well as singing all of the lead and layered harmony vocals.” Give a listen to the title track…

