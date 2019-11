Fresh from the July release of her STONECHILD album, Jesca Hoop is back with new music AND on the road with Elbow! Two songs she recorded for her recent album are now being shared as Stonechild Afterbirth, both of which boast her trademark lilting voice and sharp lyrics. Check out “Song For a Bygone Era” and “Walking Andreas”…

