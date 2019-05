It’s confusing, we know. While still technically bearing the Eagles of Death Metal moniker, this is really a Jesse Hughes solo covers album called, yes, Eagles of Death Metal Presents Boots Electric Performing The Best Songs We Never Wrote. It comes out June 7th and here Hughes sort of keeps it in the EODM family by covering one of occasional bandmate Josh Homme‘s other bands, Queens of the Stone Age…

