Three of Louisville’s most admired purveyors of musical magic have joined forces with The Order of Nature. Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra will not only release their collaboration October 18th, it will also come with a three-part documentary about the making of the album! Give a listen to the splendid “Set It To Song”…

Also check out the first part of the documentary here…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream