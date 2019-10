The Jimi Hendrix estate has announced a new box set will arrive November 22nd! Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts will chronicle shows Hendrix and his Band of Gypsys played New Year’s Eve in 1969 and New Year’s Day in 1970 at the famed New York City venue. Check out “Message To Love”…

