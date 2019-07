Louisville’s Joan Shelley will release Like the River Loves the Sea August 30th! Recorded in Reykjavik, Iceland, this second single is a folky, dreamy gem, with quiet percussion and ethereal strings. Give a listen to the sublime “Cycle”…

By the way, Joan Shelley will play PeteFest in September! Click HERE for a chance to win VIP Passes.

