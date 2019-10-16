Joan Shelley latest record, Like the River Loves the Sea, has been getting huge praise from both US & UK critics. The Louisville folk musician sat down with Kyle Meredith to talk about leaving Kentucky to record the album in Iceland and what that environment meant to the songs. We hear about the power of a whisper, working with Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, and the environment, which plays a prominent role in songs like “The Fading”. We’ll also hear about the work that goes into her guitar playing and re-writing a Hank Williams song after hearing news about the Amazon rain forests.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.