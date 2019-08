We are anxiously awaiting the arrival of Joan Shelley‘s new album Like the River Loves the Sea, which arrives one week from today! Recorded in Iceland but still steeped in Kentucky warmth, Shelley has shared a glorious new tune featuring fellow Louisvillians Bonnie “Prince” Billy on backing vocals and Nathan Salsburg on guitar, as well as Icelandic string musicians. Give a listen to “The Fading”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream