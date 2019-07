For Record Store Day this year John Hiatt and daughter, Lilly Hiatt, decided to record a special 7″ release in which they sing each other’s songs! Lilly chose “You Must Go” from her father’s 1995 LP Walk On, while the elder Hiatt chose a track from Lilly’s 2017 release, Trinity Lane, “All Kinds of People”. Give a listen to both below!

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream