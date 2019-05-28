NBC rolls out another music reality show tonight with Songland. Whether or not these shows are your thing, there’s no denying the star-power behind this one! Songland is produced by The Voice’s Audrey Morrissey, Eurythmics co-founder and producer Dave Stewart, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, plus features other artists/writers the contestants try to convince to buy one of their songs. And the first artist they must convince is John Legend, who has shared this song from the show…

